Villa Positano, is rare offering situated on over half an acre directly on the ocean/bay with over 306 feet of waterfront boasts unobstructed sunrise and moonrise views. This magnificent tri-level contemporary home offers a serene lifestyle in the heart of Miami’s Coconut Grove. Delicious restaurants, quaint shops, yacht clubs and more are all within walking distance from this exclusive enclave of only 26 homes nestled in a natural hammock of mature trees and natural foliage. Camp Biscayne is the oldest guard gated residential neighborhood in Miami and its best kept secret.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO