Be prepared to pay an extra 0.625 cents for every dollar you spend on beaver nuggets, brisket sandwiches and beaver-branded apparel and accessories. The Springfield City Council voted to pass a law allowing an economic development incentive for Buc-ee’s to build a mega gas station and store in northeastern Springfield off of Interstate 44. The bill allowing the additional tax incentive passed by an 8-0 vote without any additional discussion or debate. The agreement from the June 13 council vote brings Buc-ee’s up to $9.2 million in local tax incentives tied to the store that promotes beaver-branded everything in a family atmosphere.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO