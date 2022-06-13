ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Schools of mackerel taking the bait

By Nick Stubbs, Tampa Beacon Correspondent
tampabeacon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck had multiple charters fishing some young summer campers, and the fishing was easy. He put them on schools of Spanish mackerel, which are abundant now in 6 to 15 feet of water in the open bay below the Gandy Bridge. Some of the mackerel have...

www.tampabeacon.com

wogx.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

A Florida man visiting a park in Largo says a massive alligator charged at him recently when he stopped to take photos of the animal. He says it was at the same park where a man was recently found dead while searching the lake for golf discs. (Credit: Foster Thorbjornsen)
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

New Clearwater Beach hotel opens

June 15, 2022 - The new 144-room AC Hotel Clearwater Beach is now open at 395 Coronado Drive. The new hotel is a lifestyle-branded property from Marriott and is managed by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality Enterprises. The resort offers a European-inspired breakfast and tapas-style dining, a library-focused workspace, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STORM WATCH: Now 40 Percent Chance Tropical System Develops Southwest Of Florida

Tropical Depression Formation Increasingly Likely Within Five Days. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system southwest of Florida being watched by meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center continues to grow. The early morning outlook from the NHC gives the area of low pressure a […] The article STORM WATCH: Now 40 Percent Chance Tropical System Develops Southwest Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Phys.org

Panthers now number one predator of white-tailed deer in Southwest Florida

A new study by the University of Georgia found Florida panthers are the No. 1 cause of mortality for white-tailed deer in Southwest Florida. The researchers set out to get a better picture of what factors most affect the survival of Florida's white-tailed deer, the most popular game species in the state and a key prey species for the Florida panther.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

After Nearly 12,000 Years, Coyotes Return to Florida—and Sarasota

Coyotes are so established in Florida that they've become naturalized—meaning they're a part of the ecosystem. When mange-stricken coyotes began wandering the streets and yards on Venice island last summer, something close to hysteria took hold. Some residents wanted to put bowls of food out for the animals, whose eyes had become so damaged by the mange, a skin disease caused by parasites, that they could not hunt at night. Others, fearing packs of coyotes would attack pets and people, suggested shooting them. A town meeting at City Hall in September brought out nearly 250 residents.
SARASOTA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Members of The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club go on 'bucket list' excursion

When you get a chance to scratch an item off your bucket list, it’s an opportunity you can’t pass up. When that same opportunity lives up to the expectations, it only multiplies that sensation of wonder and happiness. For some members of The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club,...
srqmagazine.com

Public Invited to Attend Sea Turtle Sendoff Celebration

Waterline Villas & Marina, Mainsail Vacation Rentals, and Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring are inviting guests and the public to attend a sendoff celebration for sponsored female loggerhead “Esther”. The event will include the official tagging and release of a nesting female loggerhead sea turtle – “Esther” – the resort and its community conservation partners are cosponsoring for the 15th Annual Tour de Turtles. Created by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, the annual Tour de Turtles “marathon” event uses satellite telemetry to track the migration of turtles released from beaches in Costa Rica, Panama, Nevis, Anna Maria Island and other parts of Florida. The turtle that travels the most miles over the three-month period will be named the winner of this year’s marathon, which begins August 1. Monday, June 20 – 6 a.m. tagging begins, 8:30 a.m. turtle release. (Date and time subject to change depending on weather and the nesting turtle.) Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida (specific location TBD)
ANNA MARIA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa business community has made new injury clinic's opening a painless experience

CARROLLWOOD — The Carrollwood Area Business Association capped a busy week with a ribbon-cutting celebration for one of its newest members, Westshore Injury Clinic. Officially open for business since mid-January, Westshore Injury Clinic was founded by Anthony Esposito, a Tampa native and Jesuit High graduate who resides with his family in Carrollwood.
TAMPA, FL
