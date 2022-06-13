2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 42): Nevaeh Randall & Michael Turner

(Undated) -- A Union County native who performed the haunting theme from a 1990's TV show died over the weekend. Julee Cruise, whose singing, songwriting and acting careers spanned four decades, died Friday of a reported suicide in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the age of 65. Born in Creston in 1956, Cruise studied the French horn at Drake University, and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children's Theater Company. She later moved to New York City to appear in stage productions. In 1990, producer David Lynch selected her to perform the song, "Falling"--the theme song from hit TV series, "Twin Peaks." Earning a gold record, the song reached number 11 on the Billboard modern charts. Cruise also appeared as a singer on the program--a role she repeated in the 1992 TV sequel: "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," and in "Twin Peaks: the Return" in 2017.

