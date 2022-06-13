ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 42): Nevaeh Randall & Michael Turner

By Trevor Maeder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Creston's Nevaeh Randall and Tri-Center's Michael Turner shined for their respective teams last week to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Randall paced Creston's offense in six games by going 9-for-18 at the plate. She also bopped four homers, drove in 11...

Walsh lifts A's to win

(Sedalia) -- The Clarinda A’s moved to 8-3 on the year with an 8-0 win over the Sedalia Bombers on Wednesday. Nebraska's Will Walsh homered, drove in two runs and tossed three scoreless innings while Nathan Barksdale doubled. Tab Tracy had two hits, scored twice and drove in one...
CLARINDA, IA
Randall leading the way in Creston's strong season

(Creston) -- Led by junior Nevaeh Randall, the Creston softball team is on its way to a memorable season. The Panthers are coming off a busy and productive week where they went 6-2, including a 2-2 performance at their John Stephens Classic on Friday and Saturday. Add in their Monday...
CRESTON, IA
New Stanton AD Mainquist talks new gig on UFR

(Stanton) -- Stanton graduate John Mainquist has been tapped to oversee his alma mater's athletic department. On Monday, Mainquist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his new role. Mainquist returns to Stanton from Clarinda Lutheran, where he recently served as the principal. "I grew up in Stanton and taught there...
CLARINDA, IA
Atlantic state champ Stutzman heading to Cumberland College with lofty goals

(Atlantic) -- Atlantic wrestler Kadin Stutzman ended his high school career as a champion. He hopes to become one again when he takes his talents to Cumberland College. "It feels awesome," Stutzman said about his commitment. "The next level is way different than high school." Stutzman always aspired to wrestle...
ATLANTIC, IA
Randall, IA
Patricia J. (Adams) Maher, 86, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Start: Rosary at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Save Our Depot, Montgomery County Family YMCA, the School Beyond School Program, Red...
RED OAK, IA
Steve Fisher, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to the North Page Cemetery. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:North Page Cemetery.
RED OAK, IA
Sean Weber, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Start:Visitation with family will begin after the Celebration Service. Memorials:Memorials to the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa.
RED OAK, IA
Michael C. Fort, 43, of Essex, Iowa

Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Michael's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Michael passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Per Michael's wishes, no services will be held. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
ESSEX, IA
Charlee
Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa

Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Visitation End: Just prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Gary Weideman, 88, of Griswold, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
GRISWOLD, IA
South Page-Bedford sharing set for next school year

(College Springs) -- After months of discussion, plans for South Page students to attend classes in another district are finalized. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the South Page School Board approved a three-year tuition agreement with the Bedford School District. Under the agreement, South Page's high school students may attend classes at Bedford High School for half a school day, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. South Page officials began searching for a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. South Page Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News Bedford emerged as a good fit.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Johnson Brothers Mill Building renovation plan announced

(Shenandoah) -- Another effort to renovate Shenandoah's Johnson Brothers Mill Building is underway. Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans for restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Brady unveiled her proposal at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Under Brady's plan, the warehouse would occupy the top two floors, with the workshop and office on the second floor. Plans call for placing an event center and retail business on the bottom floor. Brady, whose company has been involved in seven housing rehabilitation projects in the community, says the first renovation steps would include coating for three roofs, tuckpointing and power washing of the building's exterior.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Creston native, 'Twin Peaks' singer, dead at 65

(Undated) -- A Union County native who performed the haunting theme from a 1990's TV show died over the weekend. Julee Cruise, whose singing, songwriting and acting careers spanned four decades, died Friday of a reported suicide in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the age of 65. Born in Creston in 1956, Cruise studied the French horn at Drake University, and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children's Theater Company. She later moved to New York City to appear in stage productions. In 1990, producer David Lynch selected her to perform the song, "Falling"--the theme song from hit TV series, "Twin Peaks." Earning a gold record, the song reached number 11 on the Billboard modern charts. Cruise also appeared as a singer on the program--a role she repeated in the 1992 TV sequel: "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," and in "Twin Peaks: the Return" in 2017.
CRESTON, IA
Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Red Oak board hears facilities assessment presentations

(Red Oak) -- Three prospective firms presented to Red Oak school officials on how they would conduct a comprehensive facilities assessment. Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board heard presentations from Incite Design/Denovo Construction, CMBA Architects, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture. The board narrowed down the finalists from nine applications who expressed interest from an original 12 firms the board sent out requests for proposals to back in April. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News there seemed to be one common theme among the firms regarding how they would conduct the assessment.
RED OAK, IA
Major Shen fireworks announcement expected Tuesday

(Shenandoah) -- Sponsors of Shenandoah's upcoming Independence Day weekend celebration hint at a major announcement regarding the city's fireworks show. Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are expected to announce plans for this year's program during Tuesday night's city council meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, forum member Mace Hensen says the program takes place the night of July 2 at Sportsman's Park.
SHENANDOAH, IA
