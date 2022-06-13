Live updates: Vermont H.S. championship games for Monday, June 13

To report playoff scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-I baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 4 Essex 9, No. 3 Brattleboro 0

E: Andrew Goodrich (WP, 7IP, 2H, 0R, 9K, 3BB; 2-for-5 at the plate, 2B, RBI). Scott Gintof (2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs). Hazen Randall (2-for-3).

B: Alex Bingham (LP, 6IP, 9H, 5R, 6K, 2BB). Zinabu McNeice (1H). Aaron Petrie (1H).

Note: Essex scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a stalemate and then iced the game in the final frame with seven runs.

D-II girls lacrosse championship

At South Burlington H.S.

No. 1 Hartford 10, No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham 7

(Subject to change)

