Live updates: Vermont H.S. championship games for Monday, June 13

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

MONDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-I baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 4 Essex 9, No. 3 Brattleboro 0

E: Andrew Goodrich (WP, 7IP, 2H, 0R, 9K, 3BB; 2-for-5 at the plate, 2B, RBI). Scott Gintof (2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBIs). Hazen Randall (2-for-3).

B: Alex Bingham (LP, 6IP, 9H, 5R, 6K, 2BB). Zinabu McNeice (1H). Aaron Petrie (1H).

Note: Essex scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a stalemate and then iced the game in the final frame with seven runs.

D-II girls lacrosse championship

At South Burlington H.S.

No. 1 Hartford 10, No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham 7

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Live updates: Vermont H.S. championship games for Monday, June 13

