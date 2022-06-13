ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

News Channel 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their...

