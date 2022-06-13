A40 Westway: One dead and three injured in collision

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire. Police said Linda Davis, who was known as "Lou", was on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years. Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021. Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit,...
A cyclist has died and a pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in Argyll. They were involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Yaris car on the A815 near Sandbank, Dunoon, on Tuesday. Police said a 67-year-old man died at the scene, and a 63-year-old woman was...
Extreme flooding and rockslides in Montana this week caused Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances and emergency evacuate all guests. And while the park’s rescue protocols surely worked extremely well for most, some visitors still faced harrowing escapes from the natural disasters. One Twitter user and park visitor...
A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
A mother was able to fight off two men who attempted to abduct her four-month-old baby, police say. Two men approached the mother from their white van, while she was walking her baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, on Friday at 15:00 BST. They then grabbed the pushchair...
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns in northern Switzerland after they walked across hot coals as part of a team-building exercise. Thirteen of them were taken to hospital and treated for more severe injuries after the incident on Tuesday evening. A large emergency response, including 10 ambulances, arrived at...
A teenager who burned down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage, has been given a community sentence. The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire. He and another youth filmed themselves and...
A fire and safety officer who lived in Grenfell Tower was still trying to keep people safe when she died. Debbie Lamprell and 12 other people, including a baby, went to the top floor of the block when the fire broke out, in accordance with the Stay Put policy. Transcripts...
A police force has apologised to the family of a man who died in custody after taking heroin in his cell. Officers at a police station in Reading failed to find the drugs Leroy Junior Medford, 43, had hidden. In a letter to his family, Thames Valley Police's Deputy Chief...
An Australian man has gone to new heights to stop his car being stolen, using a forklift to suspend the vehicle - and the alleged thief - in the air. Police say a woman had broken into the man's home in Logan, west of Brisbane, showering and changing clothes before attempting to steal the car.
A rapper who petrol-bombed a woman's home, thinking it was the house of his rap rival, has been jailed for almost 10 years. Michael Athernought, 25, from Tontine Street, Swansea, admitted committing arson with intent to endanger lives. His intended victim was fellow rapper Ricky Williams - also known as...
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a driver had petrol poured over him and was set alight at a West Midlands filling station. The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in his car on the forecourt of the Texaco service station, in Himley Road, Dudley, on the evening of 2 June.
Nine teenagers have been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death. Kennie Carter died after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Greater Manchester on 22 January. The group of teenagers - aged between 13 and 17 - have previously been arrested then released...
Comments / 0