CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man has been arrested and accused of shooting a family member Saturday at a gathering in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Shatara Liddell, 33 of Cleveland was shot about 2:10 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers found Liddell lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds her neck, back and arm.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO