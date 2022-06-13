Library branch closed for maintenance
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tri-Lakes Library North Jackson will be closed on Monday, June 13 for maintenance.
The library located at 13820 Mahoning Avenue will reopen on Tuesday.
Tri-Lakes is part of the Youngstown and Mahoning County library system.
