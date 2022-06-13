ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Library branch closed for maintenance

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tri-Lakes Library North Jackson will be closed on Monday, June 13 for maintenance.

The library located at 13820 Mahoning Avenue will reopen on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes is part of the Youngstown and Mahoning County library system.

Online services are still available.

