Firebird Scramble takes fundraising to the golf course

DEVILS LAKE – A more than fair summer afternoon at Creel Bay Golf Course had more to it than a few golf carts and putting aficionados Friday afternoon.

Instead, a convoy of golf carts captained by dozens of eager golfers swiftly took to the putting green to tee off in the annual Firebird Scramble on June 10. The annual summer event, put on by Devils Lake High School Athletics, helps raise funding for any particular area of need for the program.

Devils Lake High School Athletic Director Jason Wiberg helped facilitate the event. Although an exact amount raised during the 2022 rendition could not be confirmed, Wiberg already had an idea of where the funding would go this year.

“This year, the money is going to go for some treadmills, is what we have planned,” Wiberg said. “Treadmills for training for our kids in the offseason and during the season. It seems like we have a long winter season where we need some places to be, so that’s what we are looking at doing with this year’s money, whatever we make. Each year, we sort of put the money toward something…whatever we can make, we try to spend back on the kids.”

With more than two dozen teams and more than two dozen sponsors, Wiberg has seen growth from the event since its inception more than six years ago.

Through this community connection, Wiberg sees an opportunity for individuals and groups to come together and have fun while supporting a cause the community in question can get behind.

“We get a lot of support from everyone in our community,” Wiberg said. “If you look at that sponsor list, it’s banks. It’s businesses in town [and] some businesses that couldn’t be here, so they’ll send a sponsorship. Some of those sponsors have been on there every year. Each year, we seem to get a few new ones, but there are a lot of them that have done it every single year [and] sponsored us or had a team. So, my assumption is a lot of people are having fun when they come golf because they keep coming back.”

Rain or shine, and wind or no wind, Wiberg has seen the event bring out droves of golfers over the years.

Whether for athletics or other school activities, Wiberg sees the Firebird Scramble as a chance for droves of individuals, groups and businesses to take in the summer sun. From the golfing to the food festivities after the fact, the Firebird Scramble has helped sponsors show their support for the school.

And who knows – perhaps a lucky golfer will nail a hole-in-one on top of it all.

“Just thank the community for supporting everything we do all year long,” Wiberg said. “It doesn’t matter what month it is [or] what activity it is. I mean, they’re supporting speech, drama, all [of] the fine arts, all [of] our sports. Esports is a new one, and we’ve gotten some positive feedback there, so it has been just great to have our community.”

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.