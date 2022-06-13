ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, NC

Fourth annual river race coming up

By Special to The Star
 2 days ago
On Saturday, June 18, MountainTrue and the Broad Riverkeeper will host the fourth annual Broad River Race and Fun Float from the Lake Houser Put-In to the Broad River Greenway.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to race at their own pace and enjoy these five miles on the most beautiful stretch of the Broad River. The race only has two rules: wear a lifejacket or personal floating device and no motors allowed.

Participants may paddle solo, tandem or with as many people as can fit in the boat.

“This five-mile stretch of the Broad River is both beautiful and calm, with a few small rapids that can be managed by beginners,” says Broad Riverkeeper David Caldwell. “Each year, we have both competitive participants who are neck and neck at the finish line and other leisurely floaters come out to simply enjoy the views from the river along the way. Come on out, whatever your race style may be.”

Before the launch, participants will learn about the work of the Broad Riverkeeper, ask questions about the health of the watershed and get insider tips on local swimming and fishing spots.

The race begins at 2 p.m. when the race mascot, a carved wooden turtle named Betsy, is dropped into the water. Racers can paddle or float at their own pace.

The first person or first team across the finish line will win a MountainTrue gift bag and will take possession of Betsy the Turtle until next year's race.

Want to go?

What: Fourth Annual Broad River Race and Fun Float

Where: Meet at the Lake Houser Put-In near Boiling Springs

When: Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Details: The event is free though there is a $5 parking fee at Lake Houser and at the Greenway. MountainTrue will coordinate shuttling vehicles before the race starts, with all participants required to wear masks while sharing a ride.

To sign up to participate, go to mountaintrue.org/event/broad-river-race-2022/.

