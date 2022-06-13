ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson: Being forced to come out with Ramona Agruma was very hard

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMTur_0g93YrT400

Rebel Wilson said being forced to come out with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma , was “very hard” after an Australian newspaper accused her of ruining its exclusive scoop.

In response to the outrage over the Sydney Morning Herald’s article, the “Senior Year” star tweeted , “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗.”

Wilson revealed Thursday that the relationship she had been teasing for a couple of months was with Agruma, whom she described as her “Disney Princess.”

A couple of days later, the Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Hornery wrote a piece explaining that they were planning to report on the relationship and gave Wilson and her team two days to comment before publishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvB7n_0g93YrT400
Rebel Wilson responded to the Sydney Morning Herald’s op-ed, telling fans it was “very hard” to be forced to come out.
rebelwilson/Instagram

“Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’,” Hornery wrote. The op-ed also commented on 42-year-old Wilson’s past relationship with Jacob Busch.

Social media immediately criticized Hornery and the publication for what many felt was blackmailing Wilson; however, Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields denied the paper had “outed” the Pitch Perfect star in a statement released Sunday.

“Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson’s new partner been a man,” he wrote. “To say that the Herald ‘outed’ Wilson is wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIaCI_0g93YrT400
The “Senior Year” star confirmed her relationship with Ramona Agruma last week.
rebelwilson/Instagram

“Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response,” Shields continued. “I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald’s decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied.”

Hornery’s statement concluded with wishing the couple “well.”

Comments / 8

John Wood
2d ago

I came out for being straight when I was 10 , where's my story ?

Reply(1)
7
Related
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's gay best friend declares 'I win!' as celebrity pals Ruby Rose and Anna Kendrick congratulate the star on coming out

Rebel Wilson's gay best friend Hugh Sheridan has revealed he 'played Cupid' for the Pitch Perfect star by setting her up with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan commented 'I win' underneath Rebel's Instagram post announcing her relationship with the fashion designer. Hours later, he confirmed in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Australian#The Senior Year#Sydney Morning
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's tennis player ex-boyfriend congratulates her after she came out and debuted her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

One of Rebel Wilson's ex-boyfriends has congratulated her on coming out. Australian tennis player Matt Reid, who dated Rebel for several months from late 2021, left a supportive comment below the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram post announcing her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. 'Congratulations', Matt wrote on Friday...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy