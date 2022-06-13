ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou promote their collab with a shimmery photoshoot

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322SbR_0g93Yo4700

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou are best friends and business partners. The two shared a shimmery photoshoot that embodies the vibes of their new make up line, which is filled with vibrant shades of pink and blue.

RELATED:

Kylie Minogue on trademark battle with Kylie Jenner: ‘It had to be done’

Kylie Jenner shows off her famous figure in futuristic shiny silver swimsuit

The photos were shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, with Kylie and Stassie wearing blue and pink dresses and wigs. Stassie wears blue while Kylie wears pink and hugs her from behind.

In a previous post, the two had shared a different photo. While Kylie and Stassie wear the same looks, they hold different poses. In this one, the two have their backs against each other and are holding some pink and blue curtains.

The photos were shared alongside an announcement, revealing that products would be available on June 13th at 9AM PST at Kylie’s website. The kit includes a gloss duo, a special Stassie lipkit, a highlighter, and two liquid eyeliner pens.

When the collection was first announced, Kylie and Stassie made it clear that they were incredibly excited and that working together had always been a dream of them. “AHHHH FINALLY!!” wrote Jenner. Stassie “and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen.”

Kylie and Stassie have been friends since middle school, with the two first meeting at a Barnes & Noble store. “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” said Stassie in an interview with Bustle . The two often share photos together and spend birthdays and holidays with each other.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Semi-Sheer Dress & Holds Hands With Devin Booker At Kourtney’s Pre-Wedding Dinner

Love is in the air not just for Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, but for Kendall Jenner, 26, and boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25! The supermodel and NBA player were photographed walking hand-in-hand to dinner in Portofino, Italy with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on May 20 ahead of Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding. Kendall stunned in a black strapless dress with a silk corset-like bodice and sheer skirt. She paired the dress with black high-heeled sandals and a black choker necklace with a large red cross hanging from it. Meanwhile, Devin also wore an all-black ensemble consisting of black dress shoes and pants, a black tee, and a black lightweight zip-up jacket. He completed his look with a short silver chain necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kylie Minogue
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshoot#Collab
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Looks Gorgeous While Makeup-Free In Her Bathrobe On ‘The Kardashians’

Fans of The Kardashians on Hulu Kim Kardashian in a whole new light. On the May 19 episode of the Hulu reality series, the 41-year-old allowed cameras to capture her look at the start of her day, as she greeted her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in her gym after waking up. Kim showcased her natural look by wearing no makeup for the scene. Still, the SKIMS founder looked gorgeous as she rocked a stylish white bathrobe and styled her dark brunette hair in a ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Flattering Haircut Celebrities Swear By Because It Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks Just like Mom Beyonce As She Gets Kiss From Dad Jay-Z At NBA Finals

Rapper Jay-Z and his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were seen at game 5 of the NBA finals, and in a clip of the courtside pair, Blue bore a stunning resemblance to her legendary mom, Beyonce! In a short clip, as an announcer enthusiastically welcomed “24-time Grammy Award winner, the only and only Jay-Z,” Blue awkwardly pulled back from her affectionate dad, who put his arm around her and then sweetly kissed her on the cheek. Blue wore her hair down, with a simple pair of hoop earrings and with just a bit of clear lip gloss echoed her beautiful style icon mother. She also rocked a leather jacket, a pair of sunglasses clipped to her shirt, and sneakers.
NBA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy