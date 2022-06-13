Justine Lindsay makes history as the first openly trans cheerleader in the NFL

Justine Lindsay is making history! Ahead of the 2022 football season, the 29-year-old cheerleader is officially the new member of the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats, becoming the first openly trans NFL cheerleader.Lindsay shared her excitement on social media, making the announcement and sharing her appreciation for her friends and the alumni TopCats family.“Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female,” she stated.“I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support,” Lindsay continued, “I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support.”The cheerleader revealed to BuzzFeed that she was “so scared” to make the announcement, as “there’s just some things you can’t post,” declaring that she’s happy to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.The director of the TopCats Chandalae Lanouette, explained that Lindsay had shared that she is trans on her application, highlighting her talent. “My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” Lanouette shared.Lindsay confessed that she wanted to keep her look, revealing that her coach encouraged her to keep it and “inspire other young girls who may be insecure rocking their bald look.”

Justine Lindsay is making history! Ahead of the 2022 football season, the 29-year-old cheerleader is officially the new member of the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats, becoming the first openly trans NFL cheerleader.

Lindsay shared her excitement on social media, making the announcement and sharing her appreciation for her friends and the alumni TopCats family.

“Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female,” she stated.

Instagram

“I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support,” Lindsay continued, “I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support.”

The cheerleader revealed to BuzzFeed that she was “so scared” to make the announcement, as “there’s just some things you can’t post,” declaring that she’s happy to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.

The director of the TopCats Chandalae Lanouette, explained that Lindsay had shared that she is trans on her application, highlighting her talent.

“My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” Lanouette shared.

Instagram

Lindsay confessed that she was afraid she would have to change her look, revealing that her coach encouraged her to keep it and “inspire other young girls who may be insecure rocking their bald look.”

“I think more people need to see this. It’s not because I want recognition. It’s just to shed light on what’s going on in the world,” the cheerleader concluded.