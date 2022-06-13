ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fact-check: Is 60% of student debt 'held by the rich and upper-middle class'?

By Laura Schulte, PolitiFact.com
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4jxH_0g93YkXD00

Glenn Grothman: "Nearly 60% of all student loan debt is held by the rich and upper-middle class," so forgiveness would give the wealthy a "financial windfall" but not really help low-income people.

PolitiFact's ruling: Half True

Here's why: President Joe Biden and his administration are once again revisiting the idea of student loan forgiveness, a controversial idea that could allow for some – or even all – student debt to be erased.

While some have pushed for debt forgiveness, seeing it as a potential injection of money into the economy, others – including U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin – have questioned the idea.

"Nearly 60% of all student loan debt is held by the rich and upper-middle class," he said in a May 21, 2022 newsletter. "So, by forgiving student loan debt, we would be handing the wealthy a financial windfall while low income Americans suffer further from inflation and rising costs."

For the purposes of this fact-check, we’re going to look at the portion of the claim about who holds student loan debt, and whether or not forgiveness would help low-income people.

Wealthier majors tend to make more money after college, spend more on degrees

When asked for backup for the claim, Grothman’s office shared a couple of sources of information with us.

The first was an analysis from EducationData.org, a group of researchers who collect data and statistics about U.S. education. According to the May 8, 2022 report, Americans with income over $74,000 hold about 60% of the total public student loan debt, while households that earn $35,000 or less a year hold about 20% of the total public student loan debt.

According to the group, those earning $74,000 or more are considered middle to upper-middle class, while those earning $35,000 or less are considered lower-middle class or poor.

So, Grothman is mischaracterizing the data a bit, inasmuch as he’s labeling that group the "rich and upper-middle class."

Looking further at who has student debt, many of those who pursue graduate degrees owe more money, according to a Jan. 21, 2022 article from Forbes. That’s perfectly logical, in that there is more education to pay for.

For example, a young doctor may owe about $200,000 in medical student debt, but medicine is also one of the best-paid professions in the U.S. That means the student’s lifetime income prospects would allow them to pay off their loans.

Grothman’s office also shared a Brookings article from February 2022, which outlined how those who stand to see the most money forgiven would be higher income, better educated and white.

"Beneficiaries of across-the-board student loan forgiveness would be higher income, better educated, and more likely to be white than beneficiaries of just about all other programs designed to reduce hardship and promote opportunity and targeted to those who need help," the article said. "Prioritizing spending on targeted programs would therefore be a more effective way to achieve progressive goals."

The article then highlights the child tax-credit program as an example of a program that might directly benefit more people living in poverty than student loan debt forgiveness.

In any case, Grothman is largely right on the numbers.

But he misfires a bit in suggesting that loan forgiveness would not matter much to low-income people. For college graduates in lesser-paying jobs, it might make a huge difference in terms of their finances.

Adam Looney, executive director of the Marriner S. Eccles Institute at the University of Utah and a nonresident fellow in economic studies for the Brookings Institute, noted that wealthy people aren’t the only ones to attend college.

"Some low-income people also have student debt, so they would also be helped by forgiveness. It’s just that they are less likely to have debt at all (because they are less likely to have been able to go to college in the first place) and have less debt if they go to college (often because they haven’t finished a degree or went to a low-cost community college,)" he said in an email. "So I think poor people do not benefit as much as higher-income households from across-the-board debt forgiveness policies."

Our ruling

Grothman claimed that most student loan debt is held by wealthier people, meaning that student loan debt forgiveness would be a "windfall" for the rich and not make much difference for low-income people.

It is true that people with higher incomes hold more debt – often because they attended graduate school and, if the loan is bigger, it would be more of a "windfall" to them.

But people with lower incomes also attend college, and on an individual level may benefit proportionately more from student loan debt forgiveness. For those, it could be a game changer.

We rate this claim Half True.

Our Sources

  • Glenn Grothman, newsletter, May 21, 2022
  • EducationData.org, "Student loan debt by income level," May 8, 2022
  • Forbes, "Study: Most student debt belongs to high-wealth households," Jan. 12, 2022
  • Brookings Institute, "Putting student loan forgiveness in perspective: How costly is it and who benefits?" February 12, 2022
  • Email conversation with Adam Looney, the executive director of the Marriner S. Eccles Institute at the University of Utah and a nonresident fellow in economic studies for the Brookings Institute, June 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel $5.8 billion in single largest student loan forgiveness effort ever

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will forgive all remaining debt for over half a million borrowers who attended and were defrauded by any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges, the for-profit education chain that closed in 2015.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Grothman
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Public Service Loan Forgiveness program can help tackle student debt, borrower says

More than half a million public-sector workers in the U.S. are expected to have their student debt cleared under a revamped loan forgiveness program. But for individuals hoping to take advantage of the federal initiative, actually getting those loans canceled takes persistence, said one person who successfully used the program to shed tens of thousands of dollars in student debt.
EDUCATION
The Penny Hoarder

560,000 Borrowers Just Had Their Student Loans Forgiven

Students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcripts and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools on April 28, 2015. Their wait recently ended when the U.S. Department of Education discharged $5.8 billion in student loans for 560,000 borrowers affected by deceptive practices at Everest and other Corinthian Colleges. Christine Armario/AP Images.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Forgiveness#Student Loan Forgiveness#Americans#Educationdata Org
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Pay for Sister's Tuition

Should someone ever feel entitled to the wealth of their siblings?. Student debt is a massive area of discussion and debate these days. Statistics show that the average student loan debt held by a US adult is just under $40,000.
Fortune

The student loan waiver will expire soon. Employers should seize the chance to attract millennial talent

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employers are competing more fiercely than ever for workers. More than 11 million jobs are currently open—but just 5.9 million Americans are looking for work. Some 47 million people quit their jobs last year, part of an ongoing Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Parents Magazine

Parent PLUS Loan Debt Disproportionately Burdens Black Parents

When student loan debt is the topic of discussion, conversations usually center on a grossly inaccurate stereotype of a millennial who drinks too much Starbucks and needs to cut back on their avocado toast habit. However, the people most impacted are low-income students and parents—especially Black parents who took out loans to put their kids through school.
SOCIETY
creators.com

The Student Loan Party

President Joe Biden is poised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $150,000 per year, or $300,000 per couple, according to multiple news reports. The median household income in America was $67,521 in 2020 according to the Census Bureau. The very fact that the...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Rather than forgiving student debt, hold the education establishment accountable

Congressional Democrats , spearheaded by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have been rallying around their newest big government giveaway: student debt forgiveness. While their proposal has the benefit of grabbing headlines, what it lacks is a true, long-term solution that doesn't ask hardworking people to foot the bill for other people’s debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

England student loan interest rate capped at 7.3%

The interest rate on student loans in England is to rise by less than originally predicted this autumn. The rate on repayments had been predicted to rise from the current 4.5% to 12% by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, but the government says it will now be capped at 7.3%.
BUSINESS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy