Tennessee Voices, Episode 285: Rachel Attarian, COO, Nashville Apartment Locators

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

In May, real estate data company Clever reported that rents were rising four times faster than the rate of people's income in the United States.

Across the nation, home prices have generally outpaced the growth of rents. Not so in a few cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and Nashville. In Music City, whereas home prices grew by 179% over the last 22 years, the spike in rents was 256% during that same period, per Clever.

In April, my colleague, reporter Arcelia Martin , wrote about rising rates and renewal rates in Nashville, so this is an issue that many residents are familiar with.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, I spoke with Rachel Attarian, chief operating officer of Nashville Apartment Locators about rents in Nashville, how the landscape has changed and what new residents are looking for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOmrm_0g93Yht200

Years ago, before Nashville's boom, apartment complexes were giving goodies away including a month or two of free rent. Those days are gone.

Attarian said she encounters many new residents from California who were attracted by Tennessee's low tax environment and the relatively low cost of living for them. However, many are surprised by the lack of transit options in the city.

She also discussed trying to connect people with the best housing option that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Op-Ed by Rachel Attarian: How Nashville can improve to sustain future population growth

About Tennessee Voices

The Tennessee Voices videocast is a 20-minute program, which started in March 2020 and invites leaders, thinkers and innovators who have written guest columns for a USA TODAY Network Tennessee publication to share their insights and wisdom with me and our viewers.

Please email your ideas for future guests to me at dplazas@tennessean.com . Thank you for watching.

Watch past episodes: Tennessee Voices videocast

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee and an editorial board member of The Tennessean. Tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Voices, Episode 285: Rachel Attarian, COO, Nashville Apartment Locators

