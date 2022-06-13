Amber Heard’s first post-trial TV interview: Jury fell for a ‘fantastic actor’

Amber Heard blamed her stunning court loss on paid employees giving evidence to back her ex-husband, Johnny Depp — and the jury falling for the “fantastic actor.”

In her first interview since her $10.4 million defamation loss , Heard, 36, told the “Today” show that she was not surprised by the jury’s verdict.

The “Today” show dropped a teaser for the bombshell talk on Monday, with the “Stepfather” star divulging her point of view over the trial.

She revealed that while she doesn’t blame the jury, she believes they fell for the “fantastic actor.”

“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him,” she said in a clip released by “Today.” “He’s a fantastic actor.”

She went on: “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Amber Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show for her first post-trial interview. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A spokesperson for Heard told The Post about the forthcoming interview, “Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.”

“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand,” they continued.

While the full interview will air Friday on “Dateline NBC” at 8 p.m. EST, portions will air Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

A teary-eyed Heard revealed her side of the story. NBC / TODAY Show

The exclusive was filmed on June 9 in New York City in secret. To keep the special away from prying eyes, the interview was not filmed at NBC’s iconic 30 Rock building.

A source told Deadline that Guthrie, 50, spoke to the “Aquaman” actress about how she thought the jury’s decision may impact free speech in America and other women coming out to talk about domestic abuse.

Heard also discussed Depp’s libel case with The Sun, and how she sees major differences between the media in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the outlet reported.

Depp and Heard were embroiled in a contentious six-week court case in Fairfax, Virginia earlier this year. REUTERS

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star lost the case with the British tabloid in 2020.

A Fairfax, Virginia jury awarded Depp, 58, on June 1 with more than $10 million in finding that his ex-wife defamed his reputation and damaged his career with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

He also scored $5 million in punitive damages while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

After the grueling six-week trial, Heard released a statement regarding her loss, saying she was “heartbroken” over the verdict.

Depp was awarded over $10 million in the defamation suit by a Fairfax, Virginia jury. Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the “Danish Girl” star’s rep told The Post. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

She went on, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case,” Heard’s statement concluded. “But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”