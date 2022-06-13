ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Heat Advisory in effect as triple-digit temperatures expected in the Charlotte area

WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a week to be Weather Aware in Charlotte, as extreme temperatures are possible due to a heatwave that will make it feel well over 100 degrees in the Carolinas. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with heat...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Weather IQ: Heat Index Explained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heat and humidity are two words that are mentioned in every Charlotte forecast during the summer, but these two things also control the heat index, or how hot we feel. Our bodies start to feel hotter once it begins feeling sticky outside (which is when the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Excessive Heat Warning issued due to record-shattering heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will likely be the pinnacle of our current heatwave. I’m forecasting record-shattering heat and tropical humidity again for Tuesday!. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Not only will today’s 100-degree reading break the Charlotte record set in the late 1950s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte Stories

Urgent Heat Advisory Issued As 100+ Temps Expected Around Charlotte Region

This week we may break several temperature records as a major heat wave sweeps through our region, with triple digit temperatures and potential heat indexes of over 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has now issued the following urgent warning for the Charlotte region:. Gaston-Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-York-Chester- Including the cities of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The heat is here, this week we are in weather alert mode, meaning you need to make sure you're keeping cool. This heat can be deadly. Is heat the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.?. OUR SOURCES:. THE ANSWER:. Yes, heat is the leading weather-related killer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte TikToker goes viral asking people their salary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revealing how much you make to coworkers and your family is becoming less taboo. For the past two months, Adam Ali has gone around Charlotte asking people to reveal how much they make for his TikTok account "American Income." "It is not easy, convincing random people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Heat Index#Cdc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County activates cooling stations as dangerous heat arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County is activating cooling stations through at least Wednesday as temperatures approach the triple digits in the Charlotte area, officials said Monday. The county said it will provide refuge for residents from the forecasted heat at Roof Above Day Services, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, Mecklenburg County Park and […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Book a trip to Soaky Mountain Waterpark at Wilderness at the Smokies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to summer fun for the whole family, Wilderness At The Smokies has you covered. Their waterpark, Soaky Mountain Waterpark is the perfect spot for a getaway this season. Located in Sevierville, there is fun for the whole family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

YouDay: Merging focus and potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to awaken your focus potential. 1. Focus on your strong points. There are areas in life in which you excel. There are areas in life where you don’t perform your best. Tap into your strong areas and allow yourself the room to grow.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Air conditioning companies say calls for service are heating up

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Heating and air conditioning companies in the Charlotte area are seeing major increases in demand with temperatures this week hovering in the mid and upper 90s. What You Need To Know. HVAC companies say regular maintenance is the best way to prevent major issues in...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store has a variety of SureFire products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy “Papa Tom” Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy’s son, Darren, purchased the store. Now celebrating over 30 years, Darren Nichols has combined his experiences and love for the outdoors and expressed it by taking his vision into action and creating an outdoor retail store for the entire family. Here with more is Nichols Store Manager, Jeff Bolton.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In North Carolina

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
POLITICS
qcitymetro.com

As the mercury spikes, Charlotte’s homeless population faces the heat

As the midday temperature climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, Wade Holton sat on an old, run-down recliner in an empty lot on Statesville Avenue, relaxing in the shade of a scraggly tree. The 67-year-old has been homeless for the last three years, but the current heat wave, he said, has brought new challenges.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gold Line Phase 3 approved, with hesitation from Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phase 3 of the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar system was green-lit by the Charlotte City Council at Monday's meeting. The plan is to extend the track into both east and west Charlotte. There was major pushback by much of the council, with some saying they voted yes but were not happy to do so given the glaring issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy