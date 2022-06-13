Heat Advisory in effect as triple-digit temperatures expected in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's going to be a week to be Weather Aware in Charlotte, as extreme temperatures are possible due to a heatwave that will make it feel well over 100 degrees in the Carolinas. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with heat...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upper-level ridge of high pressure over the southeast will continue to keep the heat and humidity in our area through Friday. With all the heat and high humidity, chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. First Alert Rest of Today: Hot and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heat and humidity are two words that are mentioned in every Charlotte forecast during the summer, but these two things also control the heat index, or how hot we feel. Our bodies start to feel hotter once it begins feeling sticky outside (which is when the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will likely be the pinnacle of our current heatwave. I’m forecasting record-shattering heat and tropical humidity again for Tuesday!. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Not only will today’s 100-degree reading break the Charlotte record set in the late 1950s...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It reached 96 degrees as of 4 p.m. in Charlotte on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year in Charlotte. It will likely be getting even hotter this week. A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast through at least Thursday.
This week we may break several temperature records as a major heat wave sweeps through our region, with triple digit temperatures and potential heat indexes of over 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has now issued the following urgent warning for the Charlotte region:. Gaston-Mecklenburg-Cabarrus-Union NC-York-Chester- Including the cities of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The heat is here, this week we are in weather alert mode, meaning you need to make sure you're keeping cool. This heat can be deadly. Is heat the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.?. OUR SOURCES:. THE ANSWER:. Yes, heat is the leading weather-related killer...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County is activating cooling stations through at least Wednesday as temperatures approach the triple digits in the Charlotte area, officials said Monday. The county said it will provide refuge for residents from the forecasted heat at Roof Above Day Services, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, Mecklenburg County Park and […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is opening cooling stations and other community resources in response to the extreme heat this week. Cooling stations will be available from Monday until at least Wednesday for people looking for shelter from the heat. There is an excessive heat warning for areas...
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Heating and air conditioning companies in the Charlotte area are seeing major increases in demand with temperatures this week hovering in the mid and upper 90s. What You Need To Know. HVAC companies say regular maintenance is the best way to prevent major issues in...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With afternoon highs in the 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees, it's important that everyone stays weather aware during the heatwave in the Carolinas. One thing that's always stressed is staying hydrated, but just how much water does a person need before going...
As the midday temperature climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, Wade Holton sat on an old, run-down recliner in an empty lot on Statesville Avenue, relaxing in the shade of a scraggly tree. The 67-year-old has been homeless for the last three years, but the current heat wave, he said, has brought new challenges.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phase 3 of the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar system was green-lit by the Charlotte City Council at Monday's meeting. The plan is to extend the track into both east and west Charlotte. There was major pushback by much of the council, with some saying they voted yes but were not happy to do so given the glaring issues.
