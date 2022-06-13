ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lueken’s one of four Minnesota Grown retailers of the year

By Larissa Donovan
 2 days ago

Lueken’s Village Foods was named the Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year for this district. According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the award is a recognition for grocers across the state for promoting locally grown products and farms. “Grocers and their employees have come...

knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota launches ‘election facts’ webpage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Minnesota’s primary election and special election for an open U.S. House seat, the state launched a new webpage detailing facts about elections. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the webpage ‘Minnesota Election Facts’ is “dedicated to ensuring Minnesotans trust the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota, legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited about the new law to take effect because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s loon population could be declining

There’s a familiar sound to anyone who's spent time on Minnesota lakes. It’s the common loon, the beloved state bird. A Wisconsin study found the loon population there is declining, and research in Crow Wing County could find out whether Minnesota's loon population is facing similar trouble. MPR...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota's $296 million opioid settlement will start arriving soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's share of the nationwide settlement against opioid companies - reached after a years-long legal fight as overdose deaths increased - will start flowing in July, state officials said. Minnesota stands to get an estimated $296 million from lawsuits against a handful of companies....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3.8K New Cases, 5 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 3,835 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,532,528, including roughly 76,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,723 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (which is drawn at 10). The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 8.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,333 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,805 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 367 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.6% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with about 2.29 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
Y-105FM

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
MINNESOTA STATE

