Pittsfield police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy that has been reported missing.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 15-year-old Michael Mccaul was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9th. They believe he is still hiding out in the Pittsfield area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

