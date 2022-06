As Mesquite ISD wraps up another school year, it is looking at innovation plans for its next year. At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Counseling Director Kristy Davis said Mesquite ISD’s counseling department will take a more proactive role in students’ education this coming school year. This will include further developing Mesquite ISD’s social emotional learning initiative, helping students and staff adjust to returning to in-person learning and addressing their mental health needs. Additionally, counselors will continue working on assisting students in academic success and post-secondary support.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO