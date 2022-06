The average household that took out a mortgage in 2021 faces a 3% reduction this year in the amount of disposable income it has left over after home loan, credit commitments and living costs, according to trade association UK Finance.The cost-of-living squeeze will be felt particularly acutely in lower-income brackets, which have around half the spare income of those in higher brackets, even before cost-of-living pressures are factored in, it added.It found most borrowers across all income brackets would still qualify for the same sized mortgage now as they did last year.However, there will be some borrowers who would not...

