Miami-Dade officer arrested for reckless driving in Florida Keys

You can’t make this stuff up! A Florida Man had his wish come true after he had a collision with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. The FHP trooper was working an off-duty detail in a construction zone in Broward County. The cruiser had its emergency lights activated and was parked in a lane closed with traffic cones and barricades. A Subaru Outback driven by our Florida Man, Tate Alexander Turner, went through the traffic cones and hit the FHP cruiser!

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO