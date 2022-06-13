Miami-Dade officer arrested for reckless driving in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - A 26-year-old man who works for Miami-Dade Police led deputies on a chase from the Florida Keys. Donovan Williams...wsvn.com
I'm sorry but police who break the law should get a harsher punishment. they took an oath to uphold the law and enforce it. they know every state law and the punishments for that law. they should be held to a higher standard than the average citizen and when they break the kaw they should get a harsher sentence and have their pension and retirement taken away.
Shame on you!!! another black eye for police officers everywhere. your supposed to set the standard higher for yourself.
