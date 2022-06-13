ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade officer arrested for reckless driving in Florida Keys

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - A 26-year-old man who works for Miami-Dade Police led deputies on a chase from the Florida Keys. Donovan Williams...

wsvn.com

Comments / 7

wordtoyourmother
2d ago

I'm sorry but police who break the law should get a harsher punishment. they took an oath to uphold the law and enforce it. they know every state law and the punishments for that law. they should be held to a higher standard than the average citizen and when they break the kaw they should get a harsher sentence and have their pension and retirement taken away.

Reply
7
Christine Derouin
2d ago

Shame on you!!! another black eye for police officers everywhere. your supposed to set the standard higher for yourself.

Reply
3
