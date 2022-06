LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 3-year-old Lowell boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning has been found, according to sources. The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen on Freda Lane at his babysitter’s house Tuesday morning. The call to police came in at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

