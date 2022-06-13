ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Landmark Society returns in-person with 'House and Garden Tour'

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in over two years, the Landmark Society is bringing back its "House and Garden Tour" in-person. Attendees will be able to visit the preservation organization's private homes and three private...

foxrochester.com

websterontheweb.com

Village of Webster to hold huge sidewalk sale this weekend

You’re going to want to make some time to do some shopping this weekend, as more than a dozen Village merchants move their business outside for the Village of Webster Sidewalk Sale. All day Friday and Saturday June 17 and 18, you’ll find tables set up along East and...
WEBSTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Headliners to perform free shows at this year’s Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be held June 17-25 in Rochester. Festival Executive Director and Co-Producer Marc Iacona discussed the highly anticipated community event Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation. “It feels like the first one since the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

490 Farmers feeds the community

490 Farmers Community Garden, located just outside the South Wedge in Rochester, has a mission to help feed the city's less fortunate. With their garden, they've turned a small plot of land into a working farm. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester live from the corner of Broadway &...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

The Purr-fect business: The Pawsitive Café opening in Rochester

Downtown Rochester's first ever cat café, The Pawsitive Café, is getting ready to open for its soft launch on June 15 at 120 East Avenue. Ahead of the launch, 13WHAM's Sam Carter visited the café to talk with business co-owners John Denman and Suzanne Peters to learn more about the fruition of the business and what customers can expect.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Backstage with Whirlwind Music Distributors

Whirlwind Music Distributors is a manufacturer of electrical equipment used by musicians located in Rochester. From various festivals to sporting events, the local manufacturer plays a key role in hitting the right notes and making these big events happen. 13WHAM's Sam Carter visited their location in Greece to get a...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Flowers Appear All Over Newark

The Village of Newark streets, front yards, and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the 16th Annual Community Pride Day. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds, and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.
NEWARK, NY
macaronikid.com

GET ON BOARD WITH CANANDAIGUA SAILBOARD

The sunny days of summer are filled with fun, a sense of adventure, and an opportunity to explore and learn. Yet sometimes parents still find themselves looking for something exciting for their kids to do in these warmer months. The team at Canandaigua Sailboard believes that water sports can fill...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo welcomes its first successful Canada lynx litter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A new litter of lynx kittens arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo on Tuesday. In an announcement Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that 9-year-old mother Bianca gave birth to the first successful Canada lynx litter at the Rochester zoo. “Each day they are getting...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Kilbourn Hall to host 'Black Prosperity'

The Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester will host "Black Prosperity: Achieving the Unfulfilled Promise of Economic Equality" on Wednesday," June 15th from 8:00-10:00 AM at Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music. The two-part panel will discuss the future of Rochester's Black...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

How a long senior living community is celebrating Pride Month

The Legacy Community at Clover Blossom is hosting a class series once a week at 2:00 p.m. to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The Clover Blossom Community is one of the only communities in Rochester that is SAGE platinum certified. SAGE is the oldest and largest non-profit organization that draws the focus on issues surrounding LGBTQ+ aging, while providing the necessary resources to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ seniors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Blues-rocker Samantha Fish to play Jazz Festival

We are kicking off our coverage of the nine-day CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, one of the world's leading jazz festivals. Blues guitarist and singer Samantha Fish is embarking on a tour co-headlining with the Devon Allman Project and with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and will be stopping in Rochester to play the Jazz Festival on Saturday, June 18th at 7:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Nurse Theresa Bowick on the impact of Conkey Cruisers

WXXI Weekend Edition anchor and reporter April Franklin hosts a conversation with local health advocate and registered nurse, Theresa Bowick. Bowick founded the grassroots neighborhood bicycling program Conkey Cruisers in 2012. We talk about the program's impact operating in the Northeast neighborhood of Rochester and her plans as she says...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Livingston Taylor to perform at JCC

Singer-songwriter and folk musician Livingston Taylor will perform at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester on Wednesday, June 15. Taylor has been a professor at Berklee College of Music for 30 years and of course is the brother of singer-songwriter James Taylor. He's released a handful of acclaimed albums...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

11th annual blood drive honors Fairport Angels

The annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is marking its 11h year. The event is held in memory of Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley, who were killed in a tragic car crash just days after their graduation from Fairport High School in 2007. The blood...
FAIRPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Texas Bar-B-Q Joint making some changes

Texas Bar-B-Q Joint is now in its 15th year, and we have been through so much! Now we are facing new challenges, but we will overcome them – that is why we are modifying our menu in Spencerport. We are pivoting to a limited quick menu, similar to that of the Outlaw Potato Shack, including pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and potatoes, to name a few items. We will also increase our service offered with curbside pickups. I know many people will be disappointed in this change, but we assure you this would not be done if it wasn’t absolutely necessary for TBJ to succeed. We measure success not by wealth but by being able to provide the best food at a competitive price for a long period of time! There are three main factors that led us to this change: staffing, food cost and supply, and catering demand. First, like many industries, we are facing staffing shortages; by limiting the menu, we are able to provide the most popular items with a smaller staff, and this, in turn, should help us alleviate so many days we are closed. Second, inflation is not slowing down, and it affects everyone at every level. With a limited menu, we will be able to absorb some of this inflation and not have to pass it down to you. Along with food costs, we are also struggling with product availability. Limiting the menu will help keep our great BBQ, which you have loved for 15 years, in the community. Finally, our catering demand is higher than ever. Now that so much has returned to normal, we have had a surge in catering similar to pre-covid levels. By limiting the menu, we can move resources to fill the demand where it is needed, and we are keeping our full catering menu available.
SPENCERPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? RRH neurologist explains

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Justin Bieber is on break from his tour due to a medical issue. The pop star announced last week that he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. The condition is called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It's a rare neurological disorder that can be...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Event to examine Rochester’s elusive Black prosperity

George Floyd’s death in police custody two years ago sparked international protests that led much of the corporate world to ramp up anti-racist messaging and pledge support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Late last year, the New York Times published an article probing this commitment’s potential. Can corporate...
ROCHESTER, NY

