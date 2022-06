A Putnam Township man who suffers from dementia and went missing over the weekend has been located by authorities. 65-year-old Mark Lapinsky was found safe at around 1pm in Commerce Township on Sunday. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on Saturday to the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road for a report of a missing person complaint. Lapinsky had last been seen at his residence at approximately 4pm Friday and was believed to be on foot.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO