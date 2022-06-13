ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson earns EGOT status after winning Tony Award for "A Strange Loop"

By Christopher Brito
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning a Tony Award Sunday for producing the hit Broadway musical "A Strange Loop," Jennifer Hudson achieved EGOT status —meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award in her career. Hudson became the 17th person to win all four major...

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

CBS News

