Maryland man's doughnut stop leads to $97K lottery win

June 13 (UPI) -- A retired firefighter from Anne Arundel County bought a winning $96,879 Maryland lottery ticket during a spontaneous stop for doughnuts to bring his grandchildren.

Jeffrey Chandler purchased the World Championship Poker game tickets at Lou's Stop Shop.

"I stopped at Lou's to grab the doughnuts and while I was there, I bought $40 worth of FAST PLAY (tickets)," Chandler is quoted as saying on the lottery website Friday.

"I honestly almost threw up when I saw the win," he added. "I ran -- sprinted, really -- across the street to my friend's house to get her to look at it. I could barely breathe when she opened the door. She thought I was having a heart attack."