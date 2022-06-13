ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant Park movie nights return Monday

NEW YORK -- Bryant Park movie nights are back.

The series opens Monday with a screening of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

The screenings, presented by Paramount+, will run Monday evenings through August 15.

All films begin at 8 p.m., with the lawn open at 5 p.m. for picnicking.

CLICK HERE for the full lineup.

