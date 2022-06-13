First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/13 Monday forecast

After seeing some leftover showers/rumbles early this morning, today will see improving conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Can't completely rule out a stray afternoon pop-up along the coast, but it's dry for the most part. It'll be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CBS2

Tonight will be partly cloudy and less humid with lows in the 60s. For Tuesday, a system dives down to our south during the morning. The latest trends have been for most of the precip to remain south of our area, but it's worth watching. We'll leave in a 20% chance of a shower/storm south of NYC for now. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with temps in the low 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday looks good right now with bright skies and highs around 80. The end of the week may turn unsettled again with another chance of showers and t-storms.