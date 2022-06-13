ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

One rushed to hospital after being pulled from Johnstown crash

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyqVW_0g93Wj9Y00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rushed to the hospital in Johnstown after having to be pulled from a crash Sunday evening.

Cambria County dispatchers say the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on June 12 near the intersection of Menoher Boulevard and Drexel Avenue. We’re told that one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Details are limited at this time, and the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown.

Westmont Fire, Hill Top, Upper Yoder EMS and West Hills Police all responded.

WTAJ

WTAJ

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

