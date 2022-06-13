Lion Links: 6/13/22

Liverpool have announced the signing of 22-year-old Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a record-setting club fee. According to reports, the fee is priced at €75 million EUR (approximately $78,600,000 USD) with a potential €25 million EUR (approximately $30,000,000 USD) in add-ons, which includes scoring goals to winning the champions league. “I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” Nunez told Liverpoolfc, “I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO