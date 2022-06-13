ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown teams place in top 20 at SDGA Two-Man Championship

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The South Dakota Golf Association Two-Man Championship was held at Moccasin Creek County Club over the weekend. The overall championship would...

gowatertown.net

Cyrus big night propels Watertown past Pierre

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 would sweep both games against Pierre Post 8 Tuesday night. Game one would see Watertown put down 10 hits in a 12-5 W. Jerod Cyrus with a monster three-hit, five-RBI night, Carson Mutchler had three hits and two RBIs. Will Engstrom pitched six innings allowing five hits, five runs, four earned, walked three while fanning three.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Webster graduate chooses NSU wrestling

ABERDEEN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Cael Larson, a 5-foot-11, 149-pound wrestler out of Webster Area has committed to joining the Northern State wrestling program this upcoming fall. Larson was a 5-year starter and 3-year team captain for the Bearcats under the direction of head coach Wade Rausch. Larson placed seventh...
WEBSTER, SD
gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown vs Pierre on New Country KS93

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Post 17 will try to break their six-game losing streak tonight against Pierre. 5 and 7 p.m. first pitch on New Country KS93 and GoWatertown.net. Watertown Junior Legion blanked Mitchell twice on Monday, both games were 10-0 run rule games. Watertown JL (17-6) will...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Local golfers compete during day one of Sanford Golf Series

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Day one of the Sanford Golf Series was held at Dakota Dunes Country Club on Monday. Watertown’s Jake Olson is 12 over par with a score of 84, Ty Lenards of Watertown shot an 88, Brody Torgerson of Watertown carded an 89, and Gabe Norberg of Watertown finished with a 93.
WATERTOWN, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Native Joe Krabbenhoft Promoted at Wisconsin

Sioux Falls native Joe Krabbenhoft had some great moments as a player at Wisconsin and he is hoping to continue to make even more memories in his new role with the Badgers. Krabbenhoft has been an assistant coach for six season with the Badgers and is being promoted to associate head coach.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown has a tough weekend against Harrisburg and Brookings

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – It was a weekend of learning for Watertown Post 17 baseball as they were swept Friday and Sunday against Harrisburg and Brookings. Game one Friday night saw Harrisburg put down 11 runs in an 11-0 decision over Watertown. Watertown managed six hits in the game. The purple and gold played a much better game two, dropping an eight spot on the board in the seventh inning but leaving the bag loaded in a 9-8 loss to Harrisburg. Ryan Roby and Braedon Zaug each had two hits and two RBIs.
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Rebels lose close one to Tri-State

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – The Watertown Rebels dropped their contest on Saturday to the Tri-State Buffalos 28-26. Rebel’s quarterback Trevor Taylor hit three different receivers for TD’s en route to a 167-yard night. Taylor went 17 of 35 through the air and tossed one INT. Jayden Fryer caught eight receptions for 62 yards and one TD, Payton Reitz had three receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown and Zach Stangeland caught two tosses for 25 yards and one TD. On the ground, Bryce Schmidt rushed for 97 yards and one TD.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lazy river and tube slide closed at Drake Springs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of us may be looking to get to the pool as temperatures reach the upper 90s, but there’s one spot in Sioux Falls that is out of commission for a while. Sioux Falls Parks and Rec say that the lazy river and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Amateur Cooks Took Home Hardware from Ribfest

On Saturday, at the corner of 3rd and Walnut in Yankton, there were 12 teams in a very heated competition. Amateur cooks were cooking low and slow to tickle some taste buds. Two trophies were up for grabs. Yankton Rib Fest Champion, decided by a panel of judges, and People’s Choice, chosen by the hungry crowd.
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Escaped Yankton inmate surrenders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
dakotanewsnow.com

T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas grand opening in Sioux Falls Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas is opening in Sioux Falls with a special performance and specialty foods. The restaurant located at 702 E. Eighth St. will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Singer Jenni Lopez will take to the stage from 5 p.m. to close, and there will be special foods in addition to the regular menu.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look inside the restored Tuthill House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of Sioux Falls history that was in need of repair and in jeopardy of being demolished is now restored. The old farmhouse at Tuthill Park is like new again. “It’s good for another 100 years for people to enjoy,” Tuthill House restoration...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Body Found in Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls

For the second time in less than a week, a dead body has been discovered in Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now is reporting that a body was found in the Big Sioux River early Tuesday (June 14) morning. Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the body was spotted downtown...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Mustang Seeds hires sales administrative assistant

Mustang Seeds in Madison announced the hiring of Kathryn Haeska as a sales administrative assistant. Haeska has previous experience in the seed industry working in seed germination evaluation and research. She was responsible for data collection and analysis which will be valuable for her new position at Mustang Seeds. Her...
MADISON, SD
Atlas Obscura

Seeking the Last Remnants of South Dakota’s ‘Divorce Colony’

The stone clock tower of the old Minnehaha County courthouse looms over the low-slung landscape of Sioux Falls. It’s no longer the tallest building in South Dakota’s largest city, but it remains the most recognizable one, and there are still some people who recall when it was the administrative hub of the region, from the 1890s through the 1950s. “A lot of people remember coming here when it was still a functioning courthouse,” says local historian Shelly Sjovold, “but most of the time it was when they were very young, and they first got their drivers’ licenses. That’s where you did things like that.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday. Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Preliminary crash information...
BROOKINGS, SD

