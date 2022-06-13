This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 10, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

SHERIFF’S REPORT: THREATS THWARTED AND OTHER SERVICES RENDERED

The routine start of the work week was again, anything but.

Early Monday, the sheriff’s office received information from Dickson of an individual who was planning to commit a mass murder. He reported his intention, in detail, to another individual. Once verifying the credible threat, TBI Agents along with other agencies rushed to Cheatham.

After a quick forensic investigation, the subject was apprehended on Hwy 41A along with a companion. The individual was placed in custody for a mental evaluation. Additional charges are pending.

There were no weapons in the vehicle; however, weapons owned by the suspect were confiscated pursuant to a search warrant. Threats like these are top priorities everywhere and we sincerely appreciate the public’s help in coming forward.

By Monday night we could breathe again and answer the regular calls of catalytic thievery, mailbox vandalism, barking dogs and howling neighbors.

This week a van, truck, semi-truck, delivery van, Ford Pinto, motor scooter named “pooter”, a classic redneck golf cart, Chevy Citation and a converted corduroy couch on wheels, all broke down in the county roadways. The pooter-scooter was kick-started back to life and silently stored in a ventilated area.

Domestics were on the rise this week along with drunkenness, burglar alarm calls, suspicious persons, loitering, jaywalking, drivers running around with no headlights and senior citizens committing acts of lewdness, wearing only tie-dyed t-shirts.

The Pegram resident arrived home after purchasing a classic ‘84 Metro city bus. When turning into his narrow road, it got stuck in the driveway’s ditch. After three hours and a huge wrecker bill later, the driver decided to park his future groovy bus in a parking lot nearby. Again, getting the transit hauler stuck for several more hours.

A collection is being accepted at “Hippie Burt’s Bus Driving School” located in beautiful downtown Kingston. (Carbon credits not accepted at this time)

A black bear was spotted near Oakmont and Petway on Thursday. There have been other sightings in Cheatham so please, do not feed the bears or try to wrestle them while drunk and/or gummi-high. It never ends well.

Your deputies, correctional officers, emergency responders and city police work very hard keeping you and all residents safe. Have a wonderful weekend Team Cheatham and please get prepared for next week’s heat wave.

