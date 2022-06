For nearly six decades, Gull Lake View, located in southern Michigan between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek (home of Kellogg’s cereal), has been part of the Midwest’s golf fabric. And one family is to thank for that. Now in its fourth generation, the Scott family continues building Gull Lake View into one of America’s largest family-owned golf resort destinations. Among Gull Lake View’s six courses is the acclaimed Stoatin Brae, which was named “National Golf Course of the Year” by the National Golf Course Owners Association in 2020.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO