Manchester, NH

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on New Hampshire highway

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
(New Hampshire State Police)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a New Hampshire man Sunday night.

42-year-old Adam Young of Manchester was riding north through the S-curves on I-293 around 8:00 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the guardrail near mile marker 7, throwing Young from the bike, according to state police.

He was transported to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what caused Young to lose control of the motorcycle.

State police are still investigating the facts and circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

