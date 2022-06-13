ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Dane From Texas Named As The Tallest Dog In The World

By DogingtonPost Editor
The Dogington Post
Cover picture for the articleGuinness World Records has named a Great Dane the world’s tallest living dog. Zeus, a two-year-old dog from Bedford, Texas, stands at 3 feet, 5.18 inches (1.046 meters), making him officially taller than most two-year-olds and officially the tallest in the world!. Owner Brittany Davis adopted Zeus through...

getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth firefighters save dog named 'Slime' from burning home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A family of five made it out alive from a massive fire in the 7300 block of South Ridge Trail in south Fort Worth this morning, but their dog 'Slime' didn't fare so well. Firefighters first on-scene saw heavy fire coming from the home, according to social media. They saw that Slime was in bad shape, so they handed him over to the crew from Engine 39 who were standing by as the Rapid Intervention Team.But Slime was unresponsive. Firefighters said they weren't sure they could revive him, but for close to 20 minutes did whatever they could. They used a human "non-rebreather mask" until a canine one was available and with enough patience, oxygen, water and determination to save the family pet, firefighters revived Slime."From all of us here at the Fort Worth Fire Department: Feel better soon, Slime. You're a good boy," the department posted on Facebook. The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing the family with assistance.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fishing and Outdoor Mecca Picks Fort Worth For Its First Flagship Store — Your First Look at Karl’s Fishing

The first ever Karl's Fishing and Outdoors store is opening in Fort Worth's WestBend development. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Something fishy is going on at Fort Worth’s WestBend. Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in the development at 1621 River Run. Created for both novice and seasoned anglers alike, Karl’s Fishing started as a direct-to-consumer digital platform. Now, it is marking a new chapter with the opening of this immersive store.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

City to criminalize wildlife feeding after coyote attack

City wildlife specialists have released a preliminary draft of their coyote management plan, and it includes a new ordinance banning feeding of wildlife in Dallas. Violators will be fined. The new measures follow an incident May 3 in which a coyote grabbed a 2-year-old boy from his White Rock Valley...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Caterpillar Moves To Texas

Caterpillar Inc., the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer, is relocating to Irving this year. The company on Tuesday announced it would be relocating its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to The Metroplex. Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the Fortune 500 company. Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

Mike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West Magnolia Avenue and reopened it last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

How a New York Writer Found Her Way to a Story About a South Dallas Funeral Home

This one’s about serendipity and how the universe does funny things to bring you stories in D Magazine. Awhile back, I met a writer named Amal Ahmed for coffee. We talked about a job she’d recently left and what she was working on. Amal focuses much of her work on environmental issues, so when I asked if she might be interested in writing a story for us about the families suing Golden Gate Funeral Home for allegedly mishandling corpses and losing cremains, she demurred. “But you should talk to my friend Eleanor Cummins,” Amal said. “She has written about the funeral industry and knows all about how it works.”
DALLAS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.
TEXAS STATE
wcbu.org

Caterpillar is moving its world headquarters to Texas

Caterpillar is moving the company's world headquarters to Texas beginning this year. Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said he believes it's in the "best strategic interest" of the earthmoving giant to relocate the company's base to an existing facility in Irving, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. A corporate spokesperson said...
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Cinnamin, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (June 13, 2022) Are you looking for a loving and devoted companion? Then meet Cinnamin! This sweet girl is a chatty, happy, lap-lovin’, cuddle kitty who wants nothing more than to be someone’s best friend! And she has the MOST BEAUTIFUL green eyes!. Cinnamin is looking...
ROCKWALL, TX

Community Policy