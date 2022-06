Community health leaders from across Mississippi are coordinating on how to combat the state’s ongoing HIV epidemic. Mississippi has one of the highest positivity rates of HIV in the nation, and medical professionals are discussing how to improve HIV testing, prevention and ways to make Mississippi patients safer. Dr. Christopher Roby is Chief Operating Officer at the Community Health Centers Association of Mississippi. He says these centers can help reach the most underserved Mississippians.

