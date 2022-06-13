ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Military identifies World War II soldier from Ashland

By Julia Bingel
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a soldier from Ashland who was was killed while fighting in France during World War II have now been positively identified. The Defense POW/MIA...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 1

 

crawfordcountynow.com

AEP Power Outage Update…

Crawford County Now received this update on progress after recent devastating storm damages. Approximately 120,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power after lightning and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour crossed the state and took down trees and power lines. At the height of the storm more than...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Huron County: Straight line winds cause havoc

Two rounds of severe thunderstorms that barreled through Huron County late June 13 left a mess in her wake. Marvin McCallister, a New London automotive serviceman, said he was called out at 10:30 p.m. to assist the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at an accident scene in Fitchville.
HURON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

House explosion kills 3 in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Chemical plant explosion injures 3 in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Three people were injured after a chemical plant exploded Tuesday morning, the Wooster Fire Department confirmed. The incident took place after 10 a.m., with fire crews being called to the Quasar energy plant on Secrest Road. Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began to size […]
WOOSTER, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Tuscarawas County Sheriff: Gnadenhutten suffered significant storm damage

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the Village of Gnadenhutten suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s overnight storms. Dozens of trees came crashing down, bringing down power lines and also damaging homes and vehicles. “Those who do not have necessary legitimate business there need...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs to open Ashland location

ASHLAND — Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new restaurant Monday, June 20 at 1012 Sugarbush Drive in Ashland. The restaurant is owned by Hank Barnard, Brian Bullerman and Steve Pryor. Pryor has worked for Penn Station restaurants for 27 years. Pryor started as a general manager for a multi-unit Penn Station franchisee in Dayton, where he moved up to operations director and vice president of operations. He joined HB3, LLC as managing owner in 2018. This will be the group’s ninth Penn Station restaurant in Northwest Ohio.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Wadsworth neighbors save nearly 4 dozen trees from being cut down on their street

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in Wadsworth saved 44 trees on their street from the chopping block. Thom Mumaw was blindsided when the City of Wadsworth sent him a letter two weeks ago saying the trees were going to be cut down. The city said the trees had been damaging the sidewalks, but Mumaw said the problem can be fixed without tearing down the trees.
WADSWORTH, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County EMA says power companies working 'diligently' to restore power

MANSFIELD -- Power companies are working "dilligently" Tuesday to get electric back on for Richland County residents, according to local Emergency Management Agency Director Joseph Petrycki. During a late-morning Zoom briefing with the media, Petrycki said the southern half of the county appeared to be the hardest hit by powerful...
Fox 19

Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to not guilty by reason of insanity, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Judge David Gormley on Wednesday approved a required evaluation by a mental health professional. Myers faces 27 criminal counts including attempted aggravated murder in the March 11 gunfire along the highway in Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eyewitness News

Bear killed after breaking into several Canton homes

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials killed a bear in Canton on Monday after they say it was found breaking into several homes in north Canton. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, EnCon officers found that a bear had attempted to break into a home through the front door.
CANTON, CT

