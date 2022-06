SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 viewing area missed all of the severe weather from Monday night’s thunderstorm complex, though we still managed to get some rainfall out of the entire system. We dry out heading through this Tuesday, the bigger story now is all of the heat building in. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and Thursday, but 90s are expected Wednesday! The humidity will go up too, make sure you’re taking the proper precautions to keep your family and your pets safe the next few days.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO