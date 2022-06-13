ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Dam breaching would hurt Idaho’s farmers

By admin
 2 days ago

Agriculture is the backbone of Idaho. The agricultural industry is one of the...

Junior Buell
2d ago

But you’re killing salmon and steelhead. You’re also overdrawing the aquifer. And no one seems to care about putting thousands and thousands of homes on some of the best farmland in the world

Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have hired a Utah company to appraise federal land in three counties to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it was privately owned and subject to property taxes. Republican Sen. Steve Vick and Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, co-chairmen of the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism, signed the $250,000 deal for the study with Aeon AI last month. The Federalism Committee deals with state sovereignty issues. ...
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
KIDO Talk Radio

Superintendent Salaries Unveil Shocking Educator Pay Gap in Idaho

It pays to be an educator in Idaho. Although the Gem State is known not to be a high-paying state for teachers. It does pay to be a school system superintendent in IdahoConcern for how Idaho kids is a top priority for all Idahoans. We've complied a list of the best public schools in the state. Check out our list to see if your school is one of Idaho's top ten.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ IDL touts employment services through mobile locations in southwestern Idaho

Read More Business News Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) has announced increased accessibility for job seekers and employers through its mobile locations. There are 21 IDL mobile locations throughout southwestern Idaho, according to IDL’s announcement, including Cascade, Council, Eagle, Emmett, Garden City, Garden Valley, Glenns Ferry, Grand View, Horseshoe Bend, Kuna, McCall, Meridian, Middleton, Midvale, Mountain ...
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
minicassia.com

F&G responds to sheep 'pile up' caused by wolves

F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho libraries add telehealth facilities

Checking out a book. Attending storytime. Going to the doctor? Not all of these sound like things you’d do at the library. But several rural Idaho communities are embarking on projects to do just that. Why libraries? Not only can they be one of the few places in rural areas with broadband internet, but they also often ...
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
kmvt

Idaho politicians condemn Patriot Front after weekend arrests

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A number of Idaho political figures have condemned the group known as Patriot Front after the arrest of 31 of their members in Coeur D’ Alene over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, members of the group were found in the back of...
