Idaho Falls, ID

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls adds Reno nonstop flight

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead More IBR Headlines Idaho Falls gained a new nonstop flight for its airport....

idahobusinessreview.com

nevadabusiness.com

aha! Announces Nonstop Flights to Idaho Falls From Reno-Tahoe Hub

RENO, Nev., – aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 11, 2022 – bridging two adventure destinations with one convenient, nonstop route. “The addition of aha! to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport exemplifies...
RENO, NV
Idaho State Journal

Airline announces nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA), along with aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced new airline service between Idaho Falls and Reno, Nevada, commencing on Aug. 11, 2022. “We are excited to welcome aha! and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
