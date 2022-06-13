ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12.

Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the girl dead on the scene. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy where doctors ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

James Shipman
2d ago

condolences to the family and friends🙏🏼🕊... 😡❗❕ !... I pray to God that the murderer is caught and punished in Jesus name amen🙏🏼❤💛🖤💟🙏🏼⚖🗽🕊🙏🏼❗❗❗

