Blaine High School seniors celebrate graduation

fox9.com
Bayliss Flynn becomes first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL deal
MINNEAPOLIS - Bayliss Flynn is a senior-to-be at Edina High school and plays goalie on the Hornets’ girls soccer team. She just turned 17 years old on Tuesday, and made history Wednesday, becoming the first Minnesota high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal. Late last week, the Minnesota State High School League approved a name, image and likeness policy for high school athletes.
E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con
Students at 14 Minneapolis schools will be taught from home Tuesday, with the district announcing an e-learning day at schools that aren't fully air conditioned. Heat indices are expected to pass 100 degrees in Hennepin County on Tuesday, prompting heat advisories by public authorities who are advising people to stay in air conditioned facilities at the height of the day.
Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Serving Life Sentence in Shakopee Set to Attend Mitchell Hamline Law School
Dean Anthony Niedwiecki wanted to give the news in person last week, on the grounds of the state women’s jail in Shakopee, because the acceptance of Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s newest student was such a huge event. Maureen Onyelobi, who is serving a life sentence without the...
Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend
As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
ccxmedia.org
Earle Brown Event Venue Renamed ‘Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center’
City Staff Support Change to Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center. The Brooklyn Center City Council approved changing the name of the Earle Brown Heritage Center to the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center at its meeting Monday. A few years ago, you couldn’t drive through Brooklyn Center without seeing the name...
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Headwaters
ST BONIFACIUS, Minn. — Many have basked in the majesty of Minnehaha Falls, which serves as the exclamation point at the end of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed. But on the other end sits the Minnehaha Headwaters, an awesome sight in its own right. Tonight's installment of KARE in the...
worldnationnews.com
Stillwater mother and daughter donate thousands in gift cards to distribute to police
A Stillwater mother and daughter, inspired by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” video, have donated thousands of dollars in gift cards to local law enforcement agencies this year. Melissa and Makayla, who asked not to make their last names public, gifted the Stillwater Police...
Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access
A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
St. Paul Police Investigate City’s 20th Homicide Of 2022
Originally published June 13. Updated with the name of the victim. ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was stabbed to death Monday evening in the North End neighborhood — the city’s 20th homicide of 2022. (credit: CBS) Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim “suffering from a fatal wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Tuesday as 41-year-old Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis. Police don’t think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.
Minneapolis Tries to Protect Minority Teachers from Layoffs
Education reformers have long argued that “last in, first out” policies on teacher layoffs are educationally harmful. When teachers are retained based solely on seniority and not effectiveness, students suffer. It’s hard to think of a retention policy that is more counter-productive, but the Minneapolis Public Schools just might have. The school district and teachers union have managed to create a policy that not only disregards teacher quality but also is likely illegal.
bulletin-news.com
Ramsey County Begins Removal of 160 Cleveland Avenue Trees in St. Paul
Over the objections of nearby residents who have pushed the county to reroute a planned road renovation to minimize tree impact, Ramsey County has began removing the first of some 160 trees expected to come down along a mile of Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul. From buckthorn and box elder...
For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust
The Dayton’s Project was announced to great hoopla in 2018, promising to bring life to one of downtown Minneapolis’ most iconic properties. A developer team was going to rehab the 120-year-old building into a mixed-use office, retail and food hall, marking a resurrection for the mothballed department store. It was welcome news because Dayton’s holds […] The post For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Colorful Candy Shop May be Minnesota’s Smallest Candy Store
I think most Minnesotans are familiar with Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. That's literally what they named themselves but it's true, it's the largest candy shop in Minnesota! But what about the other side of things, the smallest candy store in Minnesota? I may have found it, and it's up in Ottertail.
KARE 11 Investigates: New law approved to close ‘The GAP’
ST PAUL, Minn. — Flanked by mental health advocates, police and prosecutors at a signing ceremony, Governor Tim Walz approved a sweeping reform law that closes gaps in the state’s mental health and criminal justice system exposed in a year-long KARE 11 investigation. KARE 11 documented cases in...
'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist
Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
valleynewslive.com
MDH takes over nursing home, concerns of resident safety
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) assumed control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island on Saturday due to concerns that a growing list of unpaid bills threatened critical services for residents. The Ramsey County court granted the temporary order Friday, June...
1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club
Edina PD says the situation has been resolved and one person is in custody. An unspecified incident in Edina has drawn a large police presence to a neighborhood west of the Interlachen Country Club. Police are asking residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area while officers respond...
saintpaulrepublicans.us
48th Annual Back to the 50’s Car Show June 17-19th, 2022
Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station
A 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were carjacked while filling up their gas tank in Golden Valley. Four other teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy from Buffalo who allegedly flashed a gun during the incident, were arrested in connection to the carjacking. The 15-year-old is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the coming days.
