No-Cost Back To School Immunizations Offered In Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) will offer no-cost school immunizations, Mondays – Fridays, July 25 – August 12, from 8 am to 4 pm.

DOH-Citrus will also offer immunizations one Saturday, August 6, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. In addition, $35 school entrance physicals (not sports) will also be available.

Immunizations will be provided on a walk-in or appointment basis. Physicals are available by appointment only. For more information, or to make an appointment, call (352) 527-0247.

For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to www.citrus.floridahealth.gov .

