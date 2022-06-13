ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

No-Cost Back To School Immunizations Offered In Citrus County

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) will offer no-cost school immunizations, Mondays – Fridays, July 25 – August 12, from 8 am to 4 pm.

DOH-Citrus will also offer immunizations one Saturday, August 6, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.  In addition, $35 school entrance physicals (not sports) will also be available.

Immunizations will be provided on a walk-in or appointment basis.  Physicals are available by appointment only.  For more information, or to make an appointment, call (352) 527-0247.

In the news: Motor Home Crashes Into Mobile Home At Florida RV Park

For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to www.citrus.floridahealth.gov .

