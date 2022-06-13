ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Vs Croatia : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars In Action

By Connor Dossi-White
 3 days ago

France take on Croatia at Stade De France in the UEFA Nations League this Monday and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic will look to try dominate in the Croatian midfield whereas fellow Chelsea team mate and French international N'golo Kante has been sent home due to an injury.

(Photo by Kovacev / HM CROPIX/SIPA/Sipa USA)

Blue target Jules Kounde, could potentially see an appearance in tonight's game for any fans wondering who the French defender is.

France come into the game bottom of group one having not won a game yet, drawing their previous two fixtures. Croatia look to continue their winning ways after a 1-0 victory over leaders Denmark putting them into third.

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 7:45pm

United States of America / Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

France

Kick-off time:  8:45pm

Croatia

Kick-off time:  8:45pm

Where To Watch

For viewers in the UK, tune into Premier Sports 1

For US viewers tune into FuboTV

For Canadian viewers tune into DAZN

