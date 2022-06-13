ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

9 superstars who have completed the EGOT award wins, now including Jennifer Hudson

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQmio_0g93TsxU00

With a Tony win on Sunday night for A Strange Loop co-producer Jennifer Hudson, the superstar has joined a very select group: She’s now in the EGOT club.

What’s an EGOT, if you don’t know? That’s winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. EGOT! The phrase entered the pop culture zeitgeist thanks in part to 30 Rock, but apparently the idea really did come from Philip Michael Thomas in 1984 as a goal to win all four awards, per The Ringer.

So who else has won all four awards, which can also include the Daytime or Primetime Emmy awards? Let’s dive in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WTPy_0g93TsxU00

© (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XsAj_0g93TsxU00
© (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

© (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZwLj_0g93TsxU00

© (AP Photo/File)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpaBk_0g93TsxU00
© (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

Andrew Lloyd Webber

© (Photo by JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tony Awards: Jennifer Hudson earns EGOT status after award win for A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status after winning a Tony award for A Strange Loop on Sunday (12 June).EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. It is the designation given to people who have won all four of those awards.Hudson is the second black woman in history to ever receive this status. The first was Whoopi Goldberg.The 40-year-old actor served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony held in New York.Only 16 people have attained EGOT status in the past. The list includes celebrities such...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Hudson Makes History as the Youngest-Ever EGOT Winner

No one had a better Sunday night than Jennifer Hudson. The 40-year-old actor and singer took home a Tony Award for her role as producer of Michael R. Jackson’s musical A Strange Loop, and it wasn’t just any Tony Award: The honor meant that Hudson has officially achieved EGOT status, meaning she’s racked up an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony. The achievement is all the more impressive given that the play took home the award for Best Musical, as well as Best Book of a Musical. (In his acceptance speech, Jackson—who won a Pulitzer Prize for the play—summed it up as “about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show.”) At 40, Hudson also made history as the youngest-ever EGOT winner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Philip Michael Thomas
Person
Jennifer Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egot#Tony Awards#Emmy Awards
CBS LA

Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight

Darren Criss' favorite night of the year has arrived. It's the Tony Awards. "I'll never shut up about the Tonys. I love the Tonys," he says.Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he'll also be working. He's co-host with Julianne Hough of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he's even written an original song about the show that he'll perform, revealing "a bit of my nerdy proclivities."Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2022 Tony Awards

The 75th annual Tony Awards took place Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It was the first time the event was held in its traditional form since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards show, which honors the best in Broadway theater, welcomed actors, actresses, and talent from across the globe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Ariana DeBose Opens 2022 Tonys With Breathless Broadway Mashup — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards by performing what felt like 75 Broadway musicals at the same time. The host, fresh off winning an Academy Award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday with a high-energy mashup of iconic songs from shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Hamilton, Rent, Wicked and countless others. In addition to DeBose’s opening number, Sunday’s ceremony — which technically began with an hour-long “act one” on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

John Stamos ‘disappointed’ Bob Saget was ‘left out’ of Tony Awards in Memoriam tribute

John Stamos has said he was “disappointed” to learn Bob Saget would not be included in the Tony Awards’s In Memoriam segment this year. The 2022 Tony Awards were presented live at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday (12 June). The 75th awards ceremony was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. At the event, Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop won the prize for Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy took home the award for Best Play.Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted that he had learned Saget would be “left out” of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Axios

Tony Awards' historic night

Sunday's Tony Awards marked Broadway's most racially diverse season — with Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop," about a gay, Black theater artist, winning best new musical crown, per AP. The big picture: Jennifer Hudson co-produced the show, meaning she's now the 17th person to achieve EGOT status, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status

In a historic moment, almost 20 years in the making, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has become one of a handful of artists to achieve the coveted EGOT, where an artist has awards consisting of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Hudson completed her EGOT, last night at the Tony Awards winning an award as a co-producer of the Broadway musical, “A Strange Loop.”June 13, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Music Man’ Choreographer Teases Justin Timberlake As Hugh Jackman’s Potential Replacement

As rumors swirled that Justin Timberlake would be filling in Hugh Jackman‘s dancing shoes as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway, Warren Carlyle left us on our toes while chatting at the Tony Awards on June 12! The Tony nominated choreographer for The Music Man revival starring Hugh and Sutton Foster revealed he would “love to dance with Justin Timberlake,” adding “that’s all I’m going to say,” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! When asked if the former *NSYNC star could handle Broadway, Warren replied, “Oh yeah. Oh yeah.”
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy