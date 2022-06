At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.

