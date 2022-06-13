ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Podcast: The Places You Return To

By The Podcast Team
Atlas Obscura
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura...

assets.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The 7 best free streaming services for TV and movies

There are several excellent free streaming services you can use to avoid paying for all of your TV show and movie consumption. Some of the best free streaming services include Peacock, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. Here are seven of the best streaming services to watch TV and movies...
TV SHOWS
komando.com

10 Roku app tricks to get the most out of your streaming services

When it comes to streaming services, you’re spoiled for choice: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, and Disney+ are just some of the more popular ones out there. Do you mostly watch network TV shows? Are you a big sports fan? If you answered yes to...
TV SHOWS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B At Hot 97’s Summer Jam In NYC

Hip Hop’s biggest concert, HOT 97’s Summer Jam returned to MetLife Stadium in New York City on Sunday night. Known for legendary performances and history-defining moments, this year’s Summer Jam concert over-delivered, exceeding fan expectations. The evening began with some fireworks on the festival village stage as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Delete That Embarrassing Google Search in 2 Steps

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? However cringeworthy your recent searches may have been, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.)
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#The Atlas Obscura Podcast#Atlas Obscura
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Watched Videos on Facebook

Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up. In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily,...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

A Guide to Cold Emailing and Following Up

The usage of email marketing is increasing day by day, and more companies are starting to realize the importance of implementing it in their marketing campaigns. Email marketing is a way for companies to interact with their customers and communicate with them. However, lots of businesses find that their emails weren't getting the responses they were hoping for. A good way to combat this is to turn to cold emailing.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Rumor that Netflix may buy Roku has everyone buzzing, but it makes no sense

If you searched Google this morning for the latest news articles about a juicy bit of gossip that’s electrified the entertainment press courtesy of a report from Insider — the rumor that Netflix might be prepping a bid to buy Roku — don’t be surprised if you feel even more confused after perusing the headlines you see in the search results. “Netflix buying Roku would make a lot of sense,” Fast Company declares. “Why Netflix buying Roku doesn’t make sense,” Yahoo Finance counters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Has Google really created a sentient AI?

A Google engineer named Blake Lemoine was put on paid leave after posting a transcript of his conversation with the company’s LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) on his Medium account, claiming that instead of simply creating a language system, Google actually made a sentient AI. The conversation he...
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

The Spotify ‘Home Thing’ is a touchscreen controller that turns any home speaker into a Spotify device

Following Spotify’s launch of the ‘Car Thing’, which turns your car’s stereo system into a Spotify Player, the ‘Home Thing’ is a conceptual device that turns any speaker at home into a dedicated Spotify playback device. Armed with a simple circular interface and a rotating crown, the ‘Home Thing’ is a nifty little accessory for speakers you may have lying around the house. Especially the wired kinds.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Apps Not Downloading on Android?

Google Play Store is an authentic store for downloading apps and games on Android. Despite being the biggest platform for the apps and other content, it has a fair share of bugs and glitches. When downloading an app, it sometimes stops downloading in the middle or shows a failed download....
CELL PHONES
Atlas Obscura

Our Favorite Gastro Obscura Places of 2022 (So Far)

THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE JUNE 11, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. I like monuments and museums, but to me, all travel is a chance for an extended food tour. If you’re reading this, chances are you feel the same way.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

YouTube Shorts touts 1.5 bn users, taking on TikTok

YouTube on Wednesday said that more than 1.5 billion people monthly tune into its Shorts video service, which competes with global sensation TikTok. Alphabet-owned YouTube and Facebook-parent Meta both added short-form video sharing formats to their services after TikTok -- which late last year said it topped a billion users -- became the rage.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Beyonce Reveals ‘Renaissance,’ Forthcoming Project Set for July 29 Release

Click here to read the full article. The long wait for a new Beyonce project will soon come to an end, with the singer officially posting a July 29 date (with pre-save and pre-buy options) for a project titled “Renaissance.” It will be Beyonce Knowles’ first drop of new music since 2016’s “Lemonade,” which was itself a surprise release and her sixth solo album. “Renaissance” will mark her seventh, though the secondary title, “act i,” suggests it’s part of a larger, or multi-part, project. The “will she or won’t she” guessing had started less than two weeks prior when Knowles wiped clean...
CELEBRITIES
Atlas Obscura

The Genre-Bending World of Amapiano, South Africa’s Township House Music

Secret Obsessions is Atlas Obscura’s new column in which we ask wondrous people to take us down a rabbit hole. As told to Atlas Obscura Editorial Fellow Sarah Durn. It was like the whole crowd was moving in unison. The dancing was joyful, expressive, with a bit of bravado, like the dancers were telling the story of the music with their bodies, their faces. And the music, it felt both distinct and familiar, like this incredible fusion of traditional South African township music, but over extremely technical and super-melodic electronic beats. From the grit and essence of the townships comes this beautiful, endless melodic space for electronic music. This was the form’s newest iteration, this was amapiano. And it was fire.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy