Lexington man arrested in alleged prescription scheme

Sheriff Ernie Kelty say the abused dogs discovered last week are responding to treatment. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, a couple who formerly lived in Mercer County moved to Liberty about four months ago, leaving behind their dogs. The sheriff’s office received two calls last Tuesday reporting the dogs were malnourished. Investigators found one of the dogs running loose while the other was locked in a cage. Both were taken to Commonwealth Animal Hospital in Harrodsburg for treatment.

MERCER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO