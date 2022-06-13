Lexington man arrested in alleged prescription scheme

June 11, 2022, Madison Police arrested Hollie L. Beckley 26, Bedford, Kentucky, and John W. McClellan 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. The two were taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman at St. Michaels and First Street. Officer Shelpman stopped the vehicle, driven by McClellan, for an equipment violation. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine, legend drugs and narcotic paraphernalia. Both were taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 2